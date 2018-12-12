National Bank Financial Trims Crew Energy (CR) Target Price to C$1.65

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$1.65 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 58.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CR. BMO Capital Markets raised Crew Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Crew Energy from C$3.40 to C$3.15 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Cormark dropped their target price on Crew Energy from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Crew Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Eight Capital raised Crew Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.90.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE CR opened at C$1.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.97 and a 12-month high of C$3.68.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$54.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$52.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Crew Energy will post 0.0606060606060606 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.