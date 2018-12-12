National Bank Financial Trims Painted Pony Energy (PONY) Target Price to C$2.00

Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.75 to C$2.00 in a research note issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PONY. Raymond James decreased their target price on Painted Pony Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. CIBC decreased their target price on Painted Pony Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Painted Pony Energy from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.97.

Get Painted Pony Energy alerts:

Shares of PONY opened at C$1.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.89. Painted Pony Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.45 and a 12 month high of C$3.54.

Painted Pony Energy Company Profile

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Painted Pony Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Painted Pony Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.