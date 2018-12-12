National Bank Financial Trims Suncor Energy (SU) Target Price to C$51.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price decreased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$67.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Monday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$64.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$67.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$59.82.

SU opened at C$40.84 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$40.49 and a 1-year high of C$55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.90000001396848 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

