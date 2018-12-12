National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Desjardins

Desjardins reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

NTIOF has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut National Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. TD Securities restated a hold rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NTIOF stock opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.33. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 20.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

