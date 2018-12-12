National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) Shares Sold by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,560 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 7.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 760,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,263,000 after buying an additional 55,481 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter worth $205,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 46.7% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 34,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 10,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HPM Partners LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 30.3% in the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

NYSE:NFG opened at $55.48 on Wednesday. National Fuel Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $59.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.05). National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $289.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. The company operates in five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil reserves in California in the Appalachian region of the United States.

