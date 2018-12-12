National Pension Service Has $72.23 Million Stake in American Express (AXP)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 678,248 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.08% of American Express worth $72,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 969.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,585,669 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $939,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689,714 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $532,450,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at about $127,567,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 84.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,329,094 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $228,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,176,984 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,810,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,964 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP opened at $105.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. American Express has a 52 week low of $87.54 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The company has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. American Express had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXP. Buckingham Research downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Stephens raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America set a $125.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on American Express from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.70.

In other news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $1,298,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,801,934.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

