National Pension Service Purchases 50,854 Shares of DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

National Pension Service boosted its position in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,121,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,854 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.09% of DowDuPont worth $136,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the 2nd quarter worth $24,800,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 84,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC now owns 80,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 39,312 shares during the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DowDuPont alerts:

DWDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura downgraded DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on DowDuPont in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on DowDuPont from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.47.

NYSE DWDP opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. DowDuPont Inc has a twelve month low of $51.32 and a twelve month high of $77.08.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/national-pension-service-purchases-50854-shares-of-dowdupont-inc-dwdp.html.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP).

Receive News & Ratings for DowDuPont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DowDuPont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.