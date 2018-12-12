Natus Medical Inc (BABY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) to post sales of $136.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Natus Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $137.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $136.00 million. Natus Medical reported sales of $131.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natus Medical will report full-year sales of $526.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $525.90 million to $527.22 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $541.60 million, with estimates ranging from $535.00 million to $553.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Natus Medical.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.92 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. Natus Medical’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BABY shares. BidaskClub upgraded Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Roth Capital set a $36.00 price objective on Natus Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In other Natus Medical news, Director Ken Ludlum sold 30,000 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $930,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,146.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Gunst sold 14,750 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $494,715.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,427.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Natus Medical by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 20,850 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,341,000 after buying an additional 15,208 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $789,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABY opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. Natus Medical has a 52 week low of $27.69 and a 52 week high of $41.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides newborn care, neurology, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

