Nestlé (NESN) Given a CHF 100 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) has been given a CHF 100 price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a CHF 84 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 93 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Societe Generale set a CHF 84 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Cfra set a CHF 90 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 84 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 88.42.

Nestlé has a 1 year low of CHF 73.34 and a 1 year high of CHF 86.40.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

