NetEase Inc (NTES) Position Reduced by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 59.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in NetEase were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,011,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,375,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,389,000. EastBay Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,008,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,884,000. 45.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTES stock traded up $12.67 on Wednesday, hitting $250.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,872. NetEase Inc has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $377.64. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.30). NetEase had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 14.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $222.49 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $352.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.23.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

