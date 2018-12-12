Neumark (NEU) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $180.00

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Over the last week, Neumark has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One Neumark token can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00008102 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, HitBTC, BitBay and IDEX. Neumark has a total market cap of $12.90 million and approximately $180.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008810 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.25 or 0.02580457 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00143687 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00176484 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.78 or 0.09371644 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029122 BTC.

About Neumark

Neumark was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 69,462,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,505,467 tokens. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Neumark is blog.neufund.org. Neumark’s official website is neufund.org. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neumark

Neumark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, HitBTC, BitBay and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neumark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neumark using one of the exchanges listed above.

