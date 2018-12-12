New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2925 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

New Jersey Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. New Jersey Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 44.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect New Jersey Resources to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.9%.

NYSE NJR opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.76. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $51.83.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $647.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.59 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

In related news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $47,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

