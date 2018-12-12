New Relic Inc (NEWR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.54.

NEWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target (down from $126.00) on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. First Analysis upgraded New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on New Relic from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New Relic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $84.26 on Wednesday. New Relic has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $114.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). New Relic had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $114.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 89,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $7,840,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 23,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $2,506,296.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,451.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,895 shares of company stock valued at $34,205,595 in the last three months. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 95.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in New Relic by 84.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in New Relic in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic in the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in New Relic in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

