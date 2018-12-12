Newriver Reit (NRR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $205.00

Newriver Reit PLC (LON:NRR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 205 ($2.68) and last traded at GBX 207 ($2.70), with a volume of 666332 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 211.50 ($2.76).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NRR. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Newriver Reit to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th.

About Newriver Reit (LON:NRR)

NewRiver REIT plc (NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.4 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 21 conveniently located retail parks and over 600 community pubs.

