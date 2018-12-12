Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has $105.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $89.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.00.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $87.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $60.30 and a 1-year high of $89.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.75.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.34 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.69%.

In other news, Director Jay M. Grossman sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $252,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $112,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,925 shares of company stock worth $1,954,553. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

