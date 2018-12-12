NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 2.7% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of NextEra Energy worth $72,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,633,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,765,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,161,880,000 after purchasing an additional 692,998 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 753.8% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 623,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,455,000 after acquiring an additional 550,239 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,180,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $698,348,000 after buying an additional 455,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,067,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,352,000 after buying an additional 329,056 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.54.

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 35,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $6,391,091.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,103,902.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $3,252,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,288 shares of company stock worth $18,945,831. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $182.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $145.10 and a 52 week high of $184.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 51.25% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.27%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

