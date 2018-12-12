NFI Group (NFI) Price Target Lowered to C$50.00 at CIBC

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$61.00 to C$50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

NFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$44.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$66.00 to C$60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$52.20.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI opened at C$34.08 on Tuesday. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$32.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.33.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$791.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$754.58 million. Equities analysts expect that NFI Group will post 2.84999978989594 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.