Nike (NKE) Given a $103.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price objective on Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Macquarie set a $87.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. HSBC set a $92.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Nike from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.85.

NKE opened at $73.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.31. Nike has a one year low of $60.13 and a one year high of $86.04. The stock has a market cap of $116.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The footwear maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Nike had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nike’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $1,360,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,203.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nike by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,670,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,698,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nike by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,676,038 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,004,317,000 after purchasing an additional 966,541 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Nike by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,349,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,604,517,000 after purchasing an additional 354,981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nike by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,940,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,226,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,548 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Nike by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,669,184 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,646,920,000 after purchasing an additional 64,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

