Niko Resources (NKO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Shares of Niko Resources Ltd. (TSE:NKO) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 125200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Niko Resources (TSE:NKO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.67 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Niko Resources Ltd. will post -2.100000042 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Niko Resources Company Profile (TSE:NKO)

Niko Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in India and Bangladesh. It primarily holds interests in the D6 Block consisting of Dhirubhai 1 and 3 Fields, MA Field, R cluster development project, satellite cluster development project, and MJ field development project located off the coastline of Andhra Pradesh, India; and the Block 9 in the central area of Bangladesh.

