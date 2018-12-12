NIO (NIO) Shares Up 6.5%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)’s share price shot up 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.54. 15,962,533 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 22,634,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NIO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.60 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $213.97 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 15.21% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after sales management activities.

