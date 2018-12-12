Nissan Motor (NSANY) Receiving Very Critical News Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) has trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Nissan Motor earned a coverage optimism score of -3.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Nissan Motor’s analysis:

A number of analysts recently commented on NSANY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Macquarie cut shares of Nissan Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th.

Shares of NSANY stock opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.73. Nissan Motor has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $22.14.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

