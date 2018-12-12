Nokota Management LP Grows Holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)

Nokota Management LP raised its position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the quarter. Nokota Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of XPO Logistics worth $12,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XPO opened at $66.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.51. XPO Logistics Inc has a 52-week low of $63.68 and a 52-week high of $116.27.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on XPO Logistics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America raised XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.40.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

