Nokota Management LP Has $36.47 Million Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK)

Nokota Management LP grew its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 17,485 shares during the period. Nokota Management LP owned approximately 1.60% of Jack in the Box worth $36,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark H. Blankenship sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.66, for a total value of $102,562.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,362.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Goebel sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total value of $154,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,454 shares of company stock worth $1,347,154 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JACK shares. ValuEngine cut Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

Shares of JACK opened at $83.12 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.09 and a 12-month high of $104.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $177.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of April 15, 2018, it operated and franchised 2,245 Jack in the Box restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

