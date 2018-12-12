Nordex (NRDXF) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS NRDXF opened at $9.96 on Monday. Nordex has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $13.70.

Get Nordex alerts:

About Nordex

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt wind turbines worldwide. The company also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. In addition, the company offers planning, delivery, installation, and commissioning of various electrical and technical automation systems, as well as the infrastructural measures required for wind turbines.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.