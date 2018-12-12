Northcoast Research Weighs in on KAR Auction Services Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (KAR)

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 10th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.94. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KAR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $70.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $50.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $933.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.43 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 9,598.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 1,334.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.