Northern Trust Corp Has $158,000 Position in Sequential Brands Group Inc (SQBG)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) by 80.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 327,550 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.12% of Sequential Brands Group worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sequential Brands Group in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Sequential Brands Group in the second quarter valued at about $381,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sequential Brands Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Sequential Brands Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,270,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 343,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sequential Brands Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 24,363 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sequential Brands Group news, Director Leonard Stewart, Jr. bought 48,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $47,059.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,645 shares in the company, valued at $251,512.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 151,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $142,786.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 241,862 shares of company stock worth $248,232. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SQBG opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. Sequential Brands Group Inc has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $58.50 million, a P/E ratio of 1.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.10.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). Sequential Brands Group had a negative net margin of 101.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $40.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sequential Brands Group Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sequential Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sequential Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th.

Sequential Brands Group Company Profile

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, and home goods categories under the Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, GAIAM, Joe's Jeans, Ellen Tracy, Emeril Lagasse, William Rast, Heelys, Revo, Caribbean Joe, DVS, The Franklin Mint, Linens N Things, SPRI, Nevados, and FUL brand names; and food, wine, magazines, books, and other print and digital content categories under the Martha Stewart brand name.

