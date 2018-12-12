Northgate plc (NTG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.20 on January 25th

Northgate plc (LON:NTG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share on Friday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of NTG opened at GBX 389.80 ($5.09) on Wednesday. Northgate has a 12 month low of GBX 300 ($3.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 575.50 ($7.52).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTG shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.66) price objective on shares of Northgate in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northgate in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Northgate in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Northgate in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th.

About Northgate

Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle hire services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; supplies other related goods and services; and offers fleet management services. The company operates a fleet of 53,000 vehicles from 77 locations in the United Kingdom; and a fleet of 40,000 vehicles from 24 locations in Spain.

