Nouveau Monde Graphite (NOU) Trading Up 9.3%

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (CVE:NOU)’s share price was up 9.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 171,473 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 173,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Separately, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research report on Monday, November 12th.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. Its flagship property is the Matawinie property that includes 246 mining claims covering 13,383 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

