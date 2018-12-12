Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Novavax in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 10th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Novavax’s FY2019 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $1.93 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.48.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. Novavax has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $784.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.48.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Novavax by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,331,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,982,000 after buying an additional 1,291,644 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,870,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,429,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 797,965 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,619,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 622,908 shares in the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

