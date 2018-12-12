Numis Co. PLC (LON:NUM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Friday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is an increase from Numis’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:NUM opened at GBX 265 ($3.46) on Wednesday. Numis has a 52 week low of GBX 230.50 ($3.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 384.50 ($5.02).

Get Numis alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/numis-co-plc-num-to-go-ex-dividend-on-december-13th.html.

Numis Company Profile

Numis Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of institutional stockbroking and corporate advisory services. The company offers research services with investment perspective; stockbroking services to the United Kingdom, European, the United States, and International investment funds; and research, sales, trading, and corporate broking/finance services focusing on quoted equity, private equity, infrastructure, property, debt, and other alternative assets for a range of institutional investors, family offices, and private client wealth managers.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Numis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Numis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.