Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund alerts:

JQC opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $8.35.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 31st” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/nuveen-credit-strategies-income-fund-jqc-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-04-on-december-31st.html.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.