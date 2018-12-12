Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $14.50.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund.

