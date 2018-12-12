Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NUV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 31st

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NUV opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $10.22.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

