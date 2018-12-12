Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NQP) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE NQP remained flat at $$12.38 during trading hours on Wednesday. 9,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,657. Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $13.46.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

