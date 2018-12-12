NV5 Global Inc (NVEE) Shares Sold by First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lowered its position in NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the period. NV5 Global comprises 4.2% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned 1.33% of NV5 Global worth $14,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,633,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 206,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,939,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,823,000. S Squared Technology LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,601,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 108,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

NVEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of NV5 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of NV5 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. NV5 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.14.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $64.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.35 million, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. NV5 Global Inc has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $96.70.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $104.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 7.74%. NV5 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NV5 Global Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $728,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,708. Company insiders own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

