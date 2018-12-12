NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) is York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,228,147 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 5,913,188 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors makes up about 3.3% of York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $105,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $1,174,652,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $245,762,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $225,934,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10,111.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,458,011 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $210,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,286.1% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,948,362 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $109,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,802 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,401,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. NXP Semiconductors NV has a twelve month low of $69.72 and a twelve month high of $125.93.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.97.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

