NY MTG TR INC/SH (NYMT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

Get NY MTG TR INC/SH alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NYMT. BidaskClub raised NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Raymond James started coverage on NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NY MTG TR INC/SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55, a quick ratio of 88.95 and a current ratio of 88.96. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $874.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.97.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,441,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 305,262 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 575,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 18,423 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 356,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 51,294 shares during the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust (REIT), acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related, and financial assets in the United States. The company's investment portfolio includes residential mortgage loans, including second mortgages and loans sourced from distressed markets; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities; multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities; and preferred equities.

Featured Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NY MTG TR INC/SH (NYMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.