Oilex Ltd. (LON:OEX)’s share price traded up 25.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.39 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). 26,571,257 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,401% from the average session volume of 1,770,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Oilex (OEX) Trading 25.5% Higher” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/oilex-oex-trading-25-5-higher.html.

About Oilex (LON:OEX)

Oilex Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in Australia, India, and Indonesia. It primarily holds 45% interest in the Cambay field located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Oilex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oilex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.