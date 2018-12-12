Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Announces $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%.

Omnicom Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Omnicom Group has a payout ratio of 43.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Omnicom Group to earn $5.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

OMC stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.74. The company had a trading volume of 59,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,377. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $65.85 and a one year high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

OMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Omnicom Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.40.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $40,657.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,299.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.85, for a total value of $37,925.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 45,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,233 shares of company stock worth $1,098,528 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

