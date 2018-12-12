Shares of One Horizon Group Inc (NASDAQ:OHGI) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 27865 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “One Horizon Group (OHGI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.12” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/one-horizon-group-ohgi-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-0-12.html.

About One Horizon Group (NASDAQ:OHGI)

One Horizon Group, Inc develops and licenses digitally secure messaging software primarily to gaming, security, and educational markets in Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company operates 123Wish, a subscription-based marketplace that provides users with the experiences of social media influencers, including celebrities, professional athletes, fashion designers, and artists; and provides music production, artist representation, and digital media services.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for One Horizon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Horizon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.