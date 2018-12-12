Onix (ONX) Price Down 37.8% This Week

Onix (CURRENCY:ONX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. One Onix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Onix has traded down 37.8% against the dollar. Onix has a total market capitalization of $59,493.00 and $182.00 worth of Onix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aston (ATX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00016016 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000268 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000054 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Onix Coin Profile

Onix is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2017. Onix’s total supply is 112,119,457 coins and its circulating supply is 107,072,781 coins. Onix’s official website is www.onixcoin.com. Onix’s official Twitter account is @onix_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Onix is /r/ONIXCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Onix Coin Trading

Onix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Onix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Onix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

