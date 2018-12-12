Opacity 24-Hour Volume Tops $18,804.00 (OPQ)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Opacity token can now be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000598 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Opacity has traded flat against the dollar. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $18,804.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008808 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029053 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.91 or 0.02555545 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00144075 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00173924 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $323.70 or 0.09303801 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029203 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity launched on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

