Open Text Corp (OTEX) Holdings Lifted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 6,410.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,302 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 102,700 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Open Text were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Harbour Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 0.6% during the second quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. now owns 9,855,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,809,000 after purchasing an additional 61,306 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the second quarter worth about $2,176,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 14.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 87,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 19.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,528,000 after purchasing an additional 216,672 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTEX stock opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Open Text Corp has a fifty-two week low of $31.98 and a fifty-two week high of $40.31. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.40.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $667.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Open Text Corp will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1518 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 67.03%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OTEX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC restated an “average” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.30.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

