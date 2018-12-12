Oppenheimer Analysts Give CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) a $18.00 Price Target

Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.84. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $15.59.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sujal Shah acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,168,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

