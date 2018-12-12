Oppenheimer Analysts Give Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) a $30.00 Price Target

Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price target on Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Get Portola Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLA opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.61. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $56.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.02.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.46. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,020.52% and a negative return on equity of 135.08%. The company had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 270.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $230,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $234,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 8,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $221,000.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics that could advance the fields of thrombosis and other hematologic diseases. The company's two FDA-approved medicines are Andexxa (coagulation factor Xa (recombinant), inactivated-zhzo), an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of VTE in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.