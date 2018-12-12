Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for General Electric (GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for General Electric in a research report issued on Monday, December 10th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. Oppenheimer currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for General Electric’s FY2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

GE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Gordon Haskett began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on General Electric to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Citigroup set a $21.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $13.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

NYSE GE opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 226,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 16,810 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,660,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,904,000 after purchasing an additional 331,577 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 90,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 14,680 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 635,893,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,179,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in General Electric by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 13,622,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $153,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, SVP Alexander Dimitrief bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,151. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 295,000 shares of company stock worth $2,783,250 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

