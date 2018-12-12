Opus Price Up 37.9% Over Last Week (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 63.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Opus has a total market capitalization of $980,559.00 and $82.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Opus has traded 37.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Opus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008801 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028862 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.02573053 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00143920 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00176609 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $328.59 or 0.09383230 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029039 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus launched on July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

