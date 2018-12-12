Orbitcoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $29.00 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $253,330.00 and $29.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0787 or 0.00002261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.56 or 0.01884469 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00424533 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00020732 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00011406 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00019019 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00016014 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008623 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org.

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

