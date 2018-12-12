Oxford Industries (OXM) Releases FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-4.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.106-1.116 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.Oxford Industries also updated its Q4 2018 guidance to $0.96-1.11 EPS.

Shares of OXM stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,145. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $69.55 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.13.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 12th. The textile maker reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $302.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OXM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Oxford Industries to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.00.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

