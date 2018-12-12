Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,315 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 11.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 49.9% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. UBS Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.45.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,097,118. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $48.49 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $83.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 17,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $889,581.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,154,970.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 183,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $9,709,653.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 892,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,258,775.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,073 shares of company stock worth $13,383,882 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

